As Oneok New (OKE) Valuation Rose, Zimmer Partners LP Decreased Its Stake; As Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Stock Price Declined, Havens Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $2.00 Million

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.77M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 69,115 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 09/04/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Stewart Info Services; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal Expected to Close By First or Second Quarter of 2019; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.2% of Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 767,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.71M, down from 3.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 1.74M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Lc accumulated 4,541 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cohen And Steers stated it has 520,482 shares. Heronetta Mngmt LP reported 117,382 shares. Legacy Private holds 0.05% or 5,850 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce And reported 24,150 shares. Plancorp Llc accumulated 10,252 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York holds 217,198 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 189,845 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.1% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 34,260 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Company holds 107 shares. Swiss Bank owns 1.37M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 0.38% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 859,800 shares. Oppenheimer & Co Incorporated holds 93,452 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0.32% or 400,876 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 695,624 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This 5.3%-Yielding Dividend Stock Could Give Its Investors Even More Good News This Week – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONEOK, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 741,623 shares to 888,723 shares, valued at $66.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability invested in 98,212 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 241,048 shares. Fisher Asset Lc has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Opus Cap Group Lc holds 20,820 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 238,122 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,897 shares. 1,275 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 49,246 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd has 125,285 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rbf Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 80,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Century Companies Inc stated it has 184,160 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Pnc Fincl Group owns 2,107 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 73,110 shares.