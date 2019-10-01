As Oneok New (OKE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Rr Advisors Has Cut by $3.06 Million Its Stake; Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Rodgers Brothers Lowered Stake

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 5,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,561 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, down from 20,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $162.67. About 920,237 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 453,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.17M, down from 498,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 1.68M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90 million for 10.59 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,400 are owned by Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 2,127 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. American Int Grp Inc accumulated 73,509 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fosun Interest invested in 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Windsor Mngmt Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 4,161 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 12,585 shares. Wagner Bowman Management stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 147 shares. West Coast Fincl Lc, a California-based fund reported 45,268 shares. Ledyard State Bank holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 33,969 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Company reported 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moors & Cabot accumulated 3,626 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc holds 1,364 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 51,205 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 2.21M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15,286 shares to 31,039 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

