As Oneok New (OKE) Stock Rose, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Increased Its Holding by $9.42 Million; As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stock Declined, Holder Beck Mack & Oliver Has Trimmed Stake by $2.91 Million

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 51,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 699,865 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.91M, down from 750,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 1.90 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Will Consist of 10 Directors Effective as of the Holding of the Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm had resisted a deal for months, rejecting several record-breaking price tags; 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR ENABLEMENT OF LOCATION DATA SOURCES DURING; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 18/04/2018 – Investing.com: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO R

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 136,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 522,776 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.51M, up from 386,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 287,163 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Limited Liability holds 10,252 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 44.62 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 943,760 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Linscomb And Williams holds 5,382 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 78,537 shares. Homrich & Berg owns 3,474 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 29,981 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 219 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Limited stated it has 201,975 shares. Walnut Private Equity Ltd Liability Company reported 8.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Nbw Capital Lc stated it has 148,962 shares. Wright Investors Serv stated it has 20,601 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Korea Investment invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 1.08 million are owned by Barclays Plc.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why This 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is So Excited About What Lies Ahead – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ONEOK’s Cash Flow Soars in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONEOK to expand natural gas and NGL infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,075 shares to 120,427 shares, valued at $68.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 29,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,148 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has 0.3% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Walleye Trading Lc owns 222,722 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,477 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,909 shares. Cls Invs Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). National Asset Mgmt Inc owns 21,120 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Botty Invsts Lc holds 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 10,215 shares. Vision Capital Mngmt holds 0.19% or 12,054 shares. A D Beadell Counsel holds 2.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 42,300 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 3,490 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Shelton Capital Management reported 0.58% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 103,112 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi reported 15,425 shares.