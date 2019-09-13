As Oneok New (OKE) Stock Rose, Rr Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Price Rose While Narwhal Capital Management Boosted Stake

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 453,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.17 million, down from 498,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 1.68M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 4,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 63,517 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34M, up from 59,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 3.29M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $483.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,915 shares to 147,808 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 7,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,242 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 10,674 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has invested 1.53% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 107,925 were reported by Captrust Fin Advsr. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Liability Delaware holds 2.01% or 374,849 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Founders Capital Management Ltd Com has 0.92% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 30,937 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 6,020 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap stated it has 18,551 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. World Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 116,924 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement, Virginia-based fund reported 8,215 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 18,883 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Hrt Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 2,452 shares. Cambridge Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,288 shares. Sequent Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 8,607 shares. Btim has 0.07% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 60,367 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 157,487 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company, a Louisiana-based fund reported 82,547 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 0.05% or 19,207 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Nbw Cap Lc holds 2.69% or 141,803 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 148 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt holds 11,714 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 134,506 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Laffer Investments has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). First Tru Advsrs LP reported 197,445 shares. Thompson reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 45,393 shares stake. First Natl Tru stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 3,938 were reported by Financial Architects.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $312.00 million for 24.64 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.