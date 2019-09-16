As Oneok New (OKE) Stock Rose, Kbc Group Nv Has Boosted Holding; Elm Ridge Management Has Decreased Citigroup (C) Stake as Stock Rose

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 20,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 48,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, down from 69,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 02/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Decrease 12% This Year, Citi Leads; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS WILL STAND BY SEARS, HELP IT MANAGE TRANSFORMATION; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 614.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 245,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 285,809 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.67M, up from 40,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $74.48. About 1.80 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 163,703 shares to 13,532 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 9,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,060 shares, and cut its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Com holds 0.26% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.11% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Williams Jones Ltd Co invested in 7,576 shares. Marietta Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 3,700 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 6,146 shares. 3,623 were accumulated by Family. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Lc reported 133,730 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs holds 0.12% or 466,057 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prns Inc accumulated 0.03% or 11,023 shares. Cv Starr And Trust reported 248,220 shares or 7.57% of all its holdings. Mai Cap Mgmt owns 3,668 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Sfe Invest Counsel has 2.2% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Brown Advisory holds 0% or 15,073 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 364,818 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 4,418 shares to 24,084 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Com invested in 9,400 shares. Vantage Investment Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,728 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 1.25M shares. Citigroup stated it has 2.37 million shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Lc has 123,001 shares. Glob Endowment Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Creative Planning reported 194,799 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Capital Planning Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 6,766 shares. Sageworth Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 692 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 70,600 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tiedemann Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 12,195 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 8.14M shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11.08M shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas has 274,030 shares.