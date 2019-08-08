As Oneok New (OKE) Stock Rose, Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lifted Holding; As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kwmg Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.10 Million

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 89.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 33,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 37,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 4.59 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 23/04/2018 – Citi Establishes Service to Support New SEC Regulations for Mutual Funds; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 26/04/2018 – Citi shakes up its commodities business

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 764,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 4.35M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.76 million, up from 3.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 547,121 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.66B for 8.36 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

