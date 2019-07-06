As Oneok New (OKE) Stock Price Rose, Greystone Managed Investments Has Cut Its Position by $590,640; Brinks Co (BCO) Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Increased Holding by $651,525

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,885 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 279,873 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2019, TO INCREASE ANNUAL ADJ EARNINGS BY ABOUT 90 CENTS/SHARE WITHIN 2 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Ghazni Journal: In an Afghan City on the Brink, Government Control Is Just an Idea; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 8,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,880 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 44,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 1.25 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. Pertz Douglas A also bought $729,250 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares. Zukerman Amit also sold $756,200 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) on Friday, February 8.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 10,056 shares to 8,280 shares, valued at $541,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,489 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Like Amazon, these stocks have 100% buy ratings from analysts – MarketWatch” on April 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks That Could Benefit From Marijuana’s Legalization – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Brink’s to Acquire Dunbar Armored NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2018. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brink’s Completes Acquisition of Dunbar Armored NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc owns 10,183 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 0% or 20,496 shares. Sterling Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 38,171 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kirr Marbach & Communications Llc In owns 112,280 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Redwood Invests Limited Liability Co accumulated 318,218 shares or 1.75% of the stock. 2,699 were accumulated by Ls Advsr Lc. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research owns 0.03% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 76,237 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 22,227 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 558,429 shares. Voya Lc reported 541,490 shares stake. Sit Investment Associates has invested 0.12% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). First Tru Advisors LP holds 0.01% or 34,920 shares.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $293.62M for 24.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Super-Cheap High-Yield Stock Could Have Enormous Upside – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ONEOK, Inc.’s (NYSE:OKE) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ONEOK Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The SCOOP On Oklahoma And How It’s STACKing Up – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 225,675 shares to 698,156 shares, valued at $41.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 11,659 shares. Schroder Grp owns 74,047 shares. California-based Everett Harris & Ca has invested 0.32% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Homrich Berg reported 3,474 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Bancshares has invested 0.28% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Highland Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Kbc Nv has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 40,007 shares. Advsrs Cap Management Llc has invested 0.86% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Chickasaw Cap Management Limited Co has 1.6% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 949,380 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 42,065 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Madrona Fin Svcs Lc holds 0.42% or 5,450 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Invest holds 0.05% or 11,389 shares in its portfolio. 93,916 are held by Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd.