As Oneok New (OKE) Shares Rose, Salient Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $36.79 Million; Fosun International LTD Boosted Arqule (ARQL) Holding by $832,970

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 83,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The institutional investor held 221,297 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 138,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 950,856 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 541,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194.09M, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.47. About 1.59 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport And Ltd reported 11,572 shares. Pennsylvania Tru owns 11,158 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 45,393 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation accumulated 54,027 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.39% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 45,232 shares. Moreover, Rbf Capital Lc has 0.14% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,117 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 60,755 shares. Zeke Advisors Llc has 9,217 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hexavest Inc, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2,201 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust owns 20,319 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 2,272 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,674 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 21,365 shares. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 272,929 shares to 36,837 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 114,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,994 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).