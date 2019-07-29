As Oneok New (OKE) Share Value Rose, Zimmer Partners LP Decreased Its Stake by $52.95 Million; As A. H. Belo (AHC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder North Star Investment Management Has Trimmed by $666,360 Its Holding

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in A. H. Belo Corporation (AHC) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 222,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in A. H. Belo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 21,271 shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) has declined 13.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AHC News: 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Revenue From Advertising and Marketing Services $25.7; 17/04/2018 A. H. BELO CORP AHC.N -MORONEY WILL CONTINUE SERVING AS A DIRECTOR AND WILL ASSUME TITLE OF PUBLISHER EMERITUS OF DALLAS MORNING NEWS; 17/04/2018 – A.H. Belo: Moroney to Assume Title of Publisher Emeritus of The Dallas Morning News; 17/04/2018 – A. H. BELO: DECHERD WILL SUCCEED MORONEY AS CHAIRMAN & CEO; 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Rev $49.5M; 17/05/2018 – A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 17/04/2018 – A. H. BELO CHAIRMAN & CEO JIM MORONEY PLANS TO RETIRE; 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 23/04/2018 – A. H. BELO CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL & PLAN OF MERGER PROVIDING FOR REINCORPORATION FROM STATE OF DELAWARE TO STATE OF TEXAS; 23/04/2018 – DJ AH Belo Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHC)

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 767,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.71M, down from 3.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $67.06. About 1.11M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Speedway Motorsports Inc (NYSE:TRK) by 24,276 shares to 151,592 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Blue Bird Corp Com (NASDAQ:HCAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold AHC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 12.86 million shares or 0.15% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De invested 0% in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Pnc Ser Grp Inc owns 2,648 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 6,277 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri owns 30,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teton Advsr Incorporated has 130,039 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 3,148 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) for 2.29 million shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,900 shares. 487,135 are owned by Vanguard Gp. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,175 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) owns 2,377 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Minerva Advsr Lc invested in 964,669 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Com owns 102,236 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 400 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $78,159 activity. BECKERT JOHN A also bought $12,640 worth of A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Svcs Incorporated accumulated 3,337 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 830,000 shares. Asset Management Inc reported 7,291 shares. Lord Abbett holds 1.06 million shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Glenmede Trust Na reported 81,539 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr LP has invested 8.33% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Colorado-based Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.48% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited accumulated 336,170 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 38,818 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru accumulated 0.03% or 3,000 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 1.63 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Asset Management One holds 0.08% or 217,020 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 4.41% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $293.05 million for 23.61 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

