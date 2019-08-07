As Oneok New (OKE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Salient Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $32.80 Million; Ameritas Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $369,486

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 3,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 355,653 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.94M, down from 358,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 14.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 475,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.21 million, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $66.85. About 968,504 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 852,033 shares to 4.46 million shares, valued at $62.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 32,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 4,828 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Telemus Limited Liability stated it has 4,027 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 1.15% stake. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.11% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 778,637 shares. 367,048 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Westwood Holding Grp accumulated 0.06% or 82,883 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund holds 0.13% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 8,184 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Mgmt Lp accumulated 232,339 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 49,615 shares. Robertson Opportunity Lc holds 4.16% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 97,074 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Charles Schwab Invest Inc stated it has 0.13% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). British Columbia Mngmt Corp holds 2.4% or 2.49 million shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 78,723 shares stake. Mengis Capital Mngmt holds 4.33% or 65,801 shares. 107,745 were reported by International Ca. 676,437 were reported by Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Com owns 54,532 shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Moneta Grp Investment Advisors Lc has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,929 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blair William And Communication Il accumulated 2.88% or 4.00M shares. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 67,074 shares. Winslow Capital Management Ltd stated it has 7.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 27.51M shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. 34,231 were accumulated by Acropolis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability. M Kraus And stated it has 6.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 64,383 shares to 68,750 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 7,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).