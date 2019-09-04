As Oneok New (OKE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Salient Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake by $32.80 Million; Corecommodity Management Upped Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 288.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 11,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 15,643 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 4,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 2.00M shares traded or 12.40% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 475,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.21 million, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 2.15 million shares traded or 9.46% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5,321 shares to 20,718 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,251 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Management Company Lc accumulated 16,776 shares. D E Shaw & Communication Inc holds 382,244 shares. Sir Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 49,901 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 37 shares. Group accumulated 35,195 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer invested in 10,076 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 170,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp holds 82,572 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 384,467 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur reported 2.54 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Ltd stated it has 2,964 shares. 19,737 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 4,589 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 8,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs holds 193,528 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $304.09 million for 23.54 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 78,716 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $123.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 34,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).