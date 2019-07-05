As Oneok New (OKE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Evanson Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Estee Lauder Cl A Ord (EL) Shares Rose, Holder Everence Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,651 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 51,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $70.2. About 1.19M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cl A Ord (EL) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 2,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,452 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 4,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $186.03. About 648,994 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Ord (NYSE:WMT) by 4,751 shares to 35,287 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Ord (NYSE:NEE) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Ord (NYSE:PEP).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. The insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44M worth of stock or 422,056 shares. Shares for $1.52M were sold by Demsey John on Thursday, January 31. The insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26M. MOSS SARA E sold $3.42M worth of stock. Freda Fabrizio had sold 98,262 shares worth $14.96 million.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EstÃ©e Lauder: Cashing In On The Global Selfie Culture (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Houston health care co. receives delisting warning from NYSE American – Houston Business Journal” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ORIT, EE, HIVE, and GDI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Paragon Capital Lc invested in 0.04% or 543 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 9,253 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). State Street has 0.13% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 10.05M shares. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 51 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs reported 0.21% stake. Bamco Inc Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 434 shares. Massachusetts Finance Serv Com Ma reported 3.02 million shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 2,106 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 892,075 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 599,949 shares. Hexavest owns 249,956 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm reported 2,614 shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 93.02 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Management Services holds 0.02% or 297 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 5,226 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 102,993 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Tctc Holdg Limited Liability reported 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 7,185 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 204,713 shares. Capital Advsrs Inc Ok has invested 0.25% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.07% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 117,555 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp owns 76,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Hawaii owns 13,152 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Linscomb & Williams invested in 0.03% or 5,382 shares. Cibc Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0.13% or 21,762 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.18 million for 24.38 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ONEOK, Inc.’s (NYSE:OKE) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The SCOOP On Oklahoma And How It’s STACKing Up – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK declares $0.86 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 16, 2019.