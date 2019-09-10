As Oneok New (OKE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Lowered Holding by $351,486; Avalon Global Asset Management Upped Nordstrom (JWN) Holding by $316,800

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 5.29 million shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N – WEATHER IMPACTED SOME SEASONALITY RELATED ITEMS AND CLASSIFICATIONS PREDOMINANTLY WOMEN’S APPAREL- PRESIDENT IN CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Of Nordstrom Board Announces The Receipt And Rejection Of An Indicative Proposal To Acquire The Company; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Rejects Nordstrom Family Buyout at $50 a Share; 07/03/2018 – Next Steps for Nordstrom? 3 Possible Outcomes; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Talks Break Down, Next Move Unclear; 21/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Open Stores In Porter Ranch And El Segundo In Los Angeles, CA; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CLOSED DEALS TO ACQUIRE TWO RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES CALLED BEVYUP AND MESSAGEYES; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Takeover Proposal From Chain’s Founding Family

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 15,558 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 20,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 1.44M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,417 shares to 56,511 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $307.36 million for 24.40 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEN) by 85,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,620 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

