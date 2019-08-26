As Oneok New (OKE) Market Value Rose, Salient Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake; Flowers Foods (FLO) Stock Price Rose While Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Lowered Stake by $508,074

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 475,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.21M, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 467,622 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 33.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 24,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 47,552 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 71,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 384,074 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 5.84 million shares to 8.24 million shares, valued at $105.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 953,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Gru holds 194,233 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 33,837 shares. Moreover, Chem Natl Bank has 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 6,585 shares. Atria Limited Liability stated it has 12,383 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & reported 379,604 shares stake. Stone Run Capital Lc stated it has 0.2% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 229,823 shares. Oakworth Incorporated owns 691 shares. Moreover, Us Natl Bank De has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 48,230 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 154,236 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Company New York holds 0.09% or 3,342 shares. Sei Invs Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cohen Mngmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 11,714 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advsrs has 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 18,784 shares to 540,099 shares, valued at $25.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Corp Ind (NASDAQ:THFF) by 29,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,310 activity.

