As Oneok New (OKE) Market Value Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding; Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Declined While Hamel Associates Has Cut by $305,190 Its Stake

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 543.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 406,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 480,799 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58M, up from 74,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $67.84. About 646,021 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 8,430 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 11,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $89.08. About 1.44M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

