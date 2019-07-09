As Oneok New (OKE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake; Kt Corp. (KT) Shareholder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Trimmed Its Holding

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 50.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 74,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,414 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 147,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 1.69 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Kt Corp. (KT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 26,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,784 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 140,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Kt Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 633,067 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 9.18% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.18M for 24.16 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 0.13% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). White Pine Capital Llc has invested 0.16% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hussman Strategic Advsr invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 367,048 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cambridge Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 93,347 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 0.09% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 4.94 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.11% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.24% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 1.19M shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com invested in 297,647 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bokf Na reported 0.32% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 76,475 are held by Pinnacle Ltd Liability. Eqis Inc has 11,413 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.15% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 118,828 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 11,180 shares to 91,474 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 29,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT).