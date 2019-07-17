As Oneok New (OKE) Market Valuation Rose, Evanson Asset Management Trimmed by $326,853 Its Position; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position Upped by Roundview Capital Llc

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,651 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 51,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69.76. About 1.08 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 1,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,819 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 7,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $214.41. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries ugly US politics; 06/03/2018 – White House economic adviser Cohn stepping down; 09/03/2018 – MORE: Goldman Sachs Group is not looking beyond its company co-presidents Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon to replace current CEO Lloyd Blankfein – Dow Jones; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host an Update Call Following the FERC’s Recent Policy Announcement Regarding MLPs; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Next C.E.O. Must Embrace the Grind: DealBook Briefing; 07/03/2018 – PLANNED MOVES REFLECT BANK’S AIM TO PROTECT CLIENTS AMID GROWING CONCERN ABOUT FUTURE TRADING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BRITAIN AND EU; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs May Be Getting Its Groove Back; 08/03/2018 – At Goldman, Blankfein Touches a Nerve With Dina Powell’s Return

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.19 million for 24.22 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System reported 665,926 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.21% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). The Australia-based Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Ca has invested 0.25% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Associated Banc owns 19,700 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Of Oklahoma owns 11,084 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 367,048 shares. Everence stated it has 10,516 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 6,010 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Fund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.35 million shares. Parkside Fin State Bank And has invested 0.14% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bp Plc invested 0.12% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Trillium Asset Management Lc stated it has 139,901 shares. First Interstate Bankshares reported 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Principal Financial Group stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental eyes stake sale in Anadarko’s Western Midstream – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Super-Cheap High-Yield Stock Could Have Enormous Upside – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things ONEOK Inc Wants You to Know – The Motley Fool” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 24 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 0.68% or 25,469 shares. Thompson Inv holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,976 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James Advisors invested in 0.05% or 60,148 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd holds 0.04% or 5,031 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 18,582 shares stake. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,625 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited reported 13,108 shares. Huber Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 22,200 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Eastern Comml Bank holds 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 2,000 shares. Field & Main State Bank reported 1% stake. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,932 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advisors invested in 0.15% or 1,275 shares.