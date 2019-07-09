As Oneok New Com (OKE) Share Price Rose, Reaves W H & Company Has Raised Stake by $7.61 Million; As Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Share Value Rose, Coatue Management Trimmed by $459,592 Its Holding

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 110,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.37 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.71. About 854,396 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE)

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 64.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc analyzed 32,828 shares as the company's stock rose 0.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 50,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $935.11M market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 2.66 million shares traded or 29.41% up from the average. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 10.71% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.14% the S&P500.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) by 198,178 shares to 551,849 shares, valued at $57.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 455,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) stated it has 613 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2.02M were reported by Cap International Investors. Opus Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 50,200 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Fincl Pro invested 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Fiduciary Fin Service Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 6,790 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Group Inc holds 135,494 shares. Starr Intll stated it has 145,977 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 31,184 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 6,615 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.51 million shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 20,807 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 0.01% or 13,002 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 779,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 46,401 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 176,800 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 12,600 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 1.32 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fred Alger owns 15,397 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gru reported 0.02% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Us National Bank De accumulated 1,176 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Blair William & Il reported 20,880 shares. Sei Invests Company reported 104,720 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 1.04 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc owns 65,569 shares. Pinnacle Ltd holds 92,622 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California-based Miracle Mile Llc has invested 0.16% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Ameritas Prtn Inc stated it has 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

