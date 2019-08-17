As Oneok New Com (OKE) Share Price Rose, Lord Abbett & Company Has Boosted by $37.00 Million Its Holding; As Navient (NAVI) Market Value Rose, Holder Fir Tree Has Boosted Its Holding

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 102.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 536,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.13M, up from 525,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 1.92 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (NYSE:LYV) by 924,030 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $81.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 267,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.19M shares, and cut its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII).