As Oneok New Com (OKE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Reaves W H & Company Has Upped Its Holding; Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Stake as Valuation Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66M, down from 5.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 4.44 million shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 110,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.37M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.32B market cap company. It closed at $70.99 lastly. It is up 0.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44M for 18.28 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 144 shares to 2,099 shares, valued at $632.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS) by 908,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 150,000 shares to 618,635 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 21,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,105 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).

