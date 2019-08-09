As One Liberty Pptys (OLP) Share Price Rose, Altfest L J & Company Has Decreased Its Position; Southeastern Asset Management Lowered Its Mattel (MAT) Position by $48.14 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 4.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 35.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465.86M, down from 39.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 2.16 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Bd Members; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IS SAID TO BE RESIGNING; 16/03/2018 – MATTEL RATINGS PLACED ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ WILL ALSO BECOME CHAIRMAN, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, EFFECTIVE UPON HIS ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel CFR to Ba3 From Ba2; 16/03/2018 – S&P PLACED MATTEL INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL: NO BORROWINGS FROM ASSET-BACKED LENDING FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Mattel’s Barbie Brand Carries Quarter, Mutes Toys `R’ Us Effect; 18/05/2018 – MGA Chief Sought to Run Combined Firm

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in One Liberty Pptys Inc (OLP) by 74.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 149,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, down from 199,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in One Liberty Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 54,094 shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) has risen 8.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OLP News: 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 13/03/2018 – ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT BY 4.7 PCT; 03/05/2018 – One Liberty Properties 1Q EPS 30c; 20/04/2018 – DJ One Liberty Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLP); 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q Adjusted FFO 53c/Share; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q EPS 22c; 12/03/2018 One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q FFO 50c/Shr; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises 1Q 2018 Div; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 30,763 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 1.28 million shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.03% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Primecap Management Co Ca has 50.84M shares. Gradient Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 13 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 30,000 shares. Whittier Tru Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 1,651 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 0% stake. Capital Int Invsts holds 0.05% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 8.50M shares. Parkside Financial Bank Tru reported 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Macquarie Group Ltd reported 9,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 519,874 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “DA Davidson Cuts Mattel’s Price Target Despite Q2 Sales, EBITDA Beat – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mattel, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes due 2027 – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mattel (MAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Dow Extends Pullback as Boeing Slides Again – Schaeffers Research” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mattel, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. DOLAN MICHAEL J bought $418,800 worth of stock or 30,000 shares. 71,425 shares were bought by Kreiz Ynon, worth $1.00 million on Thursday, February 21. Another trade for 10,904 shares valued at $171,356 was sold by Eilola Michael J.. EUTENEUER JOSEPH J bought $279,000 worth of stock.

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $50.26M for 23.98 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -156.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Higher Yield Alternative To Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nokia (NOK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “One Liberty Properties: Buy This 7%-Yielding Healthcare REIT On The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “One Liberty Properties Acquires Two High Quality Industrial Properties – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6,748 shares to 10,137 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 37,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).