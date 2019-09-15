As One Gas (OGS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Blackrock Has Decreased Stake by $6.97 Million; Merck& Co. (MRK) Share Price Rose While Oakwood Capital Management Increased Its Position

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (MRK) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 4,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 88,472 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42 million, up from 83,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck& Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 6.84 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – HAVING RECEIVED APPROVAL OF INDICATION, EISAI WILL RECEIVE A DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 205641 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Carlos E. Represas to Retire From Board; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 09/04/2018 – John Carroll: BREAKING:Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 07/05/2018 – AVMA and Merck Animal Health reveal recipients of 3 prestigious veterinary awards in celebration of National Pet Week, May 6-12

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 77,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 6.12 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $552.93 million, down from 6.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.52. About 212,434 shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 271,851 shares to 5.35M shares, valued at $22.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Medical Hldgs Inc by 361,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII).

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. OGS’s profit will be $18.86M for 65.37 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold OGS shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 38.10 million shares or 0.16% more from 38.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Architects Inc owns 450 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% or 200 shares. Prudential Fin has 36,134 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested in 8,100 shares. Duff Phelps invested 0.73% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Legal General Group Public Limited Liability holds 362,347 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc owns 5.32 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 19 were accumulated by Peoples Services Corporation. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And holds 6,477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset, a California-based fund reported 93 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 93,553 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 5,250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 21,371 shares. Australia-based Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markston Intll Lc reported 84,016 shares. Moreover, Lourd Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3,383 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested 1.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stralem invested in 74,826 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 10,561 shares. 161,699 are held by Brinker Capital. Papp L Roy And invested in 0.13% or 9,765 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 2.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Martin Currie owns 218,994 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Elm Advisors has invested 0.62% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cutler Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 5.44M shares. Private Mgmt Gp accumulated 21,877 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America stated it has 58,939 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 31,155 shares.

