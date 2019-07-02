As One Gas (OGS) Stock Rose, Hennessy Advisors Raised Holding; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Lowered Position in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by $4.98 Million as Share Value Rose

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 85,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 686,357 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.39M, down from 772,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 2.27M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO: Will Continue to Sell Assets that Don’t Fit Strategy; 20/03/2018 – GLENCORE PLC GLEN.L – TO ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 71.2% INTEREST IN VALERIA COAL RESOURCE IN CENTRAL QUEENSLAND; 27/03/2018 – SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO, EX-CEO ALBANESE, EX-CFO ELLIOTT; 13/05/2018 – RIO TINTO TO FARM IN TO KITGUM PADER PROJECT UGANDA; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Auto Drills Safer, Will Boost Productivity; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – SALE INCLUDES RIO TINTO’S 82.0 PER CENT INTEREST IN HAIL CREEK OPERATING MINE AND ITS 71.2 PER CENT INTEREST IN VALERIA PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Major Growth Projects Remain on Track; 10/05/2018 – Rio Tinto and Alcoa announce world’s first carbon-free aluminium smelting process; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,675 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.67 million, up from 246,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $90.94. About 98,340 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Now Inc/De (NYSE:DNOW) by 170,600 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 124,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Ok has invested 0.02% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.07% or 7,337 shares in its portfolio. Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Sei Company holds 0.01% or 31,664 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 37,199 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 14,393 shares. Cordasco Financial Network holds 0.02% or 185 shares in its portfolio. Ent Financial invested in 30 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Hennessy Inc has 254,675 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 17,534 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.03% or 803,096 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management owns 15,114 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Lc holds 15,327 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).