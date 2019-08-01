As One Gas (OGS) Shares Rose, Trust Co Of Oklahoma Lowered Stake; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Upped Position by $132.84 Million as Stock Rose

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.22. About 87,784 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 4,399 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391.64 million, down from 4,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.18. About 349,773 shares traded or 95.78% up from the average. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million

More notable recent ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ONE Gas Inc (OGS) CEO Pierce Norton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 147% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2,184 shares to 11,478 shares, valued at $325.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Financials Etf (VFH) by 1,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Nordea Invest Management reported 29,500 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc owns 7,316 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 20,970 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 448 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Principal Group accumulated 0.02% or 234,117 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 36,539 shares. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0.01% or 2,445 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh has 0.01% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 6,475 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 91,334 shares. Florida-based Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Profund Lc reported 9,078 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn owns 93,637 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 125,000 shares to 4.21M shares, valued at $738.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 368,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,927 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherstone Capital Mngmt stated it has 6,473 shares. Roberts Glore & Co Incorporated Il has 5,760 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.31% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). California-based First Foundation has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.66% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 151,824 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 0.22% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 12,830 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 2,710 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Corp owns 1,500 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 3,392 shares. Moreover, Court Place Advsr Llc has 0.39% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Forbes J M & Com Llp accumulated 5,725 shares. Cullinan Associates holds 70,520 shares. Tributary Cap Management Ltd has 0.2% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hallmark Capital holds 12,598 shares. 66,434 are held by Liberty Capital Management.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pan-American Life Insurance Group Strengthens Customer Trust with Enhanced Risk Management Capabilities from Fiserv – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America and First Data, Now Fiserv, Set Future Merchant Services Strategy – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.