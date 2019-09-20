As One Gas (OGS) Share Value Rose, Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Trimmed by $6.84 Million Its Position; Hanson Mcclain Lowered Holding in Aon Plc (AON) by $301,200 as Valuation Rose

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 96.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 1,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 50 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 1,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $194.09. About 258,871 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 75,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75 million, down from 183,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 103,538 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance

More notable recent ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 147% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are ONE Gas, Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 360,532 shares to 575,725 shares, valued at $94.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 19,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold OGS shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 38.10 million shares or 0.16% more from 38.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 6.12 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 57,521 shares. Asset invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Macquarie Gru, Australia-based fund reported 8,100 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,284 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,446 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd reported 59,493 shares. Edgemoor accumulated 2,500 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). 300 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated. Bartlett & Comm Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Parkside State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 100 shares. Hennessy Advisors invested 1.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. OGS’s profit will be $18.46 million for 66.97 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.26M for 33.93 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Buoyed by the largest projected bonuses in four decades, employees should see pay climb in 2020 according to Aon – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aon Announces New and Expanded Roles for Investor Relations Team – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 1.13 million shares to 14.75M shares, valued at $537.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 3,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).