As One Gas (OGS) Market Value Rose, Great West Life Assurance Company Boosted by $1.96 Million Its Stake; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Liberty Capital Management Lowered Holding by $961,346 as Shares Rose

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.41 billion market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 41.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 22,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,607 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 53,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 58,808 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 99,299 shares to 491,796 shares, valued at $51.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 21,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,262 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

