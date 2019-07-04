As One Gas Com (OGS) Share Price Rose, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Boosted Stake; As Franco Nevada (FNV) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Veritas Asset Management Llp Decreased Stake

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $84.34. About 346,342 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in One Gas Inc Com (OGS) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 139,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 950,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.63 million, up from 810,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in One Gas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 58,808 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass Com (NASDAQ:INDB) by 59,944 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $126.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp Com (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 45,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 803,096 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp reported 7,337 shares stake. Hennessy invested in 1.05% or 254,675 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,690 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 67,324 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Foundry Prtnrs Lc owns 2,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moody Bancorp Tru Division owns 120 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares Co, a Iowa-based fund reported 375 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A owns 771 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Johnson Counsel has 0.01% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Moreover, Tiedemann Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $56.05 million for 70.28 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.