As Omnova Solutions (OMN) Valuation Rose, White Pine Capital Has Upped Its Holding by $379,860; Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Maintains Position in Abbvie (ABBV)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 47.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 37,429 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, up from 25,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.08. About 2.95M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Omnova Solutions (OMN) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 63,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The institutional investor held 225,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, up from 161,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.78M market cap company. It closed at $10.07 lastly. It is down 8.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Volume Growth in Specialties to Continue, but Not at Pace Seen in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Fourth Consecutive Year of Adjusted EPS Growth; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Net $7.3M; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 22/04/2018 – DJ OMNOVA Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMN); 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold OMN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 38.57 million shares or 1.51% less from 39.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.02% or 315,722 shares. Vanguard holds 2.61 million shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 24,318 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, a Us-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,396 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 24,126 shares. Robotti Robert has 875,249 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Alberta Mgmt holds 16,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Blackrock Inc reported 3.34 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 107,634 shares.

More notable recent OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether The Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ OMN, NRE, TOWR, MCRN – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ORIT, GWR, OMN, PVTL – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “G.research’s 10th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference – Business Wire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omnova Solutions: Downside Risk Remains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,758 shares to 5,315 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 24,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,760 shares, and cut its stake in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc has 236,010 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Provise Mngmt Group Ltd accumulated 17,431 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.33% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 196,326 shares. 1.55 million are held by Natl Pension. Contravisory holds 650 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westpac has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Garrison Asset Ltd Liability has 2.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stone Run Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,800 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Com accumulated 45,022 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 58,675 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Twin Cap Management invested in 69,895 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lynch And Associates In holds 1.74% or 73,758 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1,463 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Shares for $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64 million and $132.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 53,086 shares to 40,795 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,967 shares, and cut its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc.