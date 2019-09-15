As Omnova Solutions (OMN) Stock Rose, Spark Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $569,226; As Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Rose, Holder Pitcairn Company Has Cut by $311,064 Its Stake

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 43.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 5,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 7,764 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407,000, down from 13,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.78 million shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) by 70.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 94,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The hedge fund held 39,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 133,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.23M market cap company. It closed at $10.08 lastly. It is down 8.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Volume Growth in Specialties to Continue, but Not at Pace Seen in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ OMNOVA Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMN); 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24,166 shares to 79,655 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redmile Grp Inc Lc reported 690,870 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Enterprise Fincl Ser invested in 3,713 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.04% or 3.07 million shares. Geode Capital Llc owns 5.91M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 4,620 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd holds 6,349 shares. Csat Advisory Lp invested in 1,054 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Horizon Invest Ser Lc accumulated 54,143 shares. Victory Management invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New York-based Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cibc World Mkts reported 7,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 948,637 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.20 million for 11.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold OMN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 38.57 million shares or 1.51% less from 39.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3 shares. Invesco Limited owns 39,397 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 9,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Mngmt has invested 1.12% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,447 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 26,100 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd holds 513,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Ubs Asset Americas reported 26,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 24,126 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Weber Alan W holds 1.06% or 447,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Holding Plc has 0% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.06% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN).

Analysts await OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. OMN’s profit will be $11.64M for 9.69 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by OMNOVA Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.