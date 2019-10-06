As Omnova Solutions (OMN) Shares Rose, Perritt Capital Management Has Cut by $467,268 Its Position; As Macerich Co The (MAC) Market Valuation Declined, California State Teachers Retirement System Has Increased Position by $400,125

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 77,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The institutional investor held 349,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 427,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $452.57M market cap company. It closed at $10.09 lastly. It is down 8.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Fourth Consecutive Year of Adjusted EPS Growth; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Net $7.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ OMNOVA Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMN); 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Macerich Co The (MAC) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 12,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 241,160 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08 million, up from 229,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Macerich Co The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 1.22 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold OMN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 38.57 million shares or 1.51% less from 39.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP holds 883,571 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 0.06% or 1.17 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 42,900 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners invested 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 355,816 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco owns 0% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 39,397 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 0% or 1 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,486 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 202,638 shares. White Pine Limited Liability has invested 0.52% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 546,374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 68,447 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN).

More notable recent OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omnova Solutions: Downside Risk Remains – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OMNOVA Solutions to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “Omnova buys Portugal-based maker of resins – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $253.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 51,135 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 70,741 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 85,166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 6,219 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested 0.12% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Gsa Partners Llp owns 0.04% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 10,660 shares. Third Avenue Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Apg Asset Mngmt Us reported 1.29M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 2,033 were reported by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc. Ameriprise Fin Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Morgan Stanley reported 8.02 million shares. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.79% or 263,042 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 116,081 shares. Sei reported 0.03% stake. Parkside Comml Bank Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. O HERN THOMAS E bought $409,850 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $91,280 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by Volk Kenneth on Friday, August 9. $700,300 worth of stock was bought by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 10.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 18,841 shares to 562,862 shares, valued at $37.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 80,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,263 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM).