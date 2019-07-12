As Omnicom (OMC) Stock Rose, Capital Investment Advisors Has Upped Stake by $536,976; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Valuation Rose, Holder Gam Holding Ag Has Trimmed by $2.81 Million Its Holding

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 41,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,940 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, down from 133,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $74.11. About 1.79 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Omnicom (OMC) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,428 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 71,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 523,213 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 8,289 shares to 248,062 shares, valued at $21.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 6,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,077 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Capital Gp Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Fincl Grp has 0.15% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Enterprise Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 4,953 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 960 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 1,200 shares. Creative Planning holds 5,678 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 3,192 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 448,624 shares. Hartford Fin Management stated it has 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Pggm Invests holds 775,177 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc has invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Raymond James Assocs owns 573,757 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Foster Motley stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $621.54M for 25.73 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 121,986 shares to 219,439 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 28,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Cable One Inc.

