As Omnicom Group (OMC) Valuation Rose, United Capital Financial Advisers Boosted Its Stake; Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Holder Park West Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $1.24 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 309,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 46,071 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 92.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 8,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 18,253 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 9,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $77.68. About 973,006 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Cnsmr Discret Alphadex Etf (FXD) by 10,181 shares to 36,885 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW) by 97,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,315 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania has invested 0.23% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Bridges Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 960 shares. Agf America holds 34,231 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. 30 are owned by Camarda Finance Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. First Tru Advsr L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Moreover, Centurylink Com has 0.31% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Endurance Wealth Inc invested in 568 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Natixis holds 0.14% or 311,178 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 15,689 shares. Pinnacle has invested 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Olstein Capital Mngmt LP invested 1.34% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Element Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). M&T Natl Bank Corporation stated it has 266,741 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 2.15 million shares to 4.20M shares, valued at $56.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 530,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Playags Inc.