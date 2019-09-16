As Omnicom Group (OMC) Valuation Rose, Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Lifted Position; As Farmers Natl Banc (FMNB) Share Value Rose, Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Upped Its Stake by $387,160

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Farmers Natl Banc Corp (FMNB) by 141.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 48,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% . The institutional investor held 82,641 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 34,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Farmers Natl Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.18M market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 40,306 shares traded or 21.35% up from the average. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 9,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 114,005 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34M, up from 104,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 2.33 million shares traded or 29.71% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 10,788 shares to 11,421 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exchange Listed Fds Tr by 27,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,270 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.08% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.08% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 12,241 shares. 31,400 were reported by Comgest Global Sas. 6,066 were accumulated by Estabrook Capital Management. Lsv Asset has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Palisade Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.22% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 95,980 shares. Principal Financial Gru reported 0.03% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 52,718 shares. Advisory Ser Network Lc reported 3,273 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 0.37% or 58,290 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Axa stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ariel Investments Ltd holds 0.7% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 684,479 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $467.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32,607 shares to 58,361 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 11,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,269 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).