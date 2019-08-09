As Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sterling Capital Management Decreased Holding; As Icf International (ICFI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ajo LP Has Cut Its Holding

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Icf International (ICFI) by 66.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 22,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 11,207 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $853,000, down from 33,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Icf International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 16,998 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 98.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 912,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 9,993 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $729,000, down from 922,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 394,912 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ICF International (ICFI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Forbes Names ICF One of “America’s Best” Management Consulting Firms for 4th Straight Year – PRNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Charles River Associates (CRAI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ICF International (ICFI) Beats on Q2 Earnings and Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). 9,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Axa accumulated 71,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 5,264 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 645,437 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 7,511 shares. Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Voya Inv Lc reported 0.03% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Mcclain Value Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.47% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 33,309 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp accumulated 10,393 shares. Bessemer holds 215,359 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 40,317 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Macquarie Grp Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 1.50 million shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $78.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 789,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (NYSE:CYD).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Omnicom Drives Solid Organic Growth Amid Currency, Divestment Headwinds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Omnicom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TBWA\Media Arts Lab Appoints Ricardo Adolfo as Executive Creative Director for Japan and Korea – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 15,950 shares to 156,200 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brink’s Co/The (NYSE:BCO) by 16,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 573,757 shares. Fayez Sarofim, a Texas-based fund reported 3,192 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund owns 4,447 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hikari Pwr Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 7,407 shares. Clean Yield Grp accumulated 250 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0% or 170 shares in its portfolio. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 8.50 million shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 70,117 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 31,300 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 860,100 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cognios Lc stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).