As Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ledyard National Bank Has Trimmed by $594,936 Its Stake; 3M Co (MMM) Stake Boosted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 8,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 43,138 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 51,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. About 1.20 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 1,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 6,469 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 4,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stockbeat: Trouble in Mad Men Land as Publicis Guidance Hits Sector – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ari Weiss Elevated to Chief Creative Officer of DDB Worldwide – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicom Drives Solid Organic Growth Amid Currency, Divestment Headwinds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.79 million for 15.11 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 289 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 5,520 shares. Chatham Cap Gru invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Blume Cap Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 500 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com has 15,477 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Savings Bank The owns 43,680 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 908 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. M&R Cap owns 500 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 243,941 shares. Natixis reported 311,178 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 62,856 shares. Cadence Cap Management Llc owns 29,613 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated holds 25,836 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 222,732 shares. Comm Retail Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 61,777 shares.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 6,868 shares to 37,438 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1 Yr Etf by 4,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 134,651 shares to 596,251 shares, valued at $38.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 20,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,482 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saybrook Cap Nc owns 46,336 shares or 4.17% of their US portfolio. Wealth Architects Lc invested in 10,520 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Parnassus Invs Ca holds 3.52 million shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.51 million shares stake. Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc reported 2,125 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel owns 10,245 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc owns 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,700 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 2,177 shares. Roffman Miller Pa reported 119,307 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company invested in 0.58% or 312,216 shares. Lincoln National stated it has 6,202 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.73% or 8,050 shares. Private Asset Inc reported 1,823 shares stake. Chilton Inv Limited Co stated it has 38,741 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Hilltop Holding Inc has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VNTR, MMM, RBGLY and MNK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, CTST and FRED: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 09, 2019.