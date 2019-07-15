As Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Value Rose, Chemical Bank Increased Its Position by $385,200; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Share Value Declined While Cookson Peirce & Co Trimmed Its Position by $382,834

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 4,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,905 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, down from 14,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $91.23. About 2.83 million shares traded or 16.17% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT ‘DID NOT HEAR OR UNDERSTAND’ PASSENGER; 09/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines Finance Chief Resigns After Less Than Two Years; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Senators propose bill to bar airlines from placing animals in danger; 11/05/2018 – United Heeds Tomato Fan Rage to Return Juice to the Snack Cart; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Consolidated PRASM 13.70 Cents to 13.97 Cents; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines’ chief financial officer stepping down; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS THERE IS OPPORTUNITY TO GROW WASHINGTON DULLES HUB; 05/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: United walks back new bonus lottery system that angered employees

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 137.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,250 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.69. About 1.18 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,856 shares to 126,837 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 4,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,749 shares, and cut its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il invested in 262,906 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 573,757 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 5,392 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Merchants holds 46,563 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 30,401 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 17,308 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Burke Herbert Fincl Bank Co holds 0.28% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 9,290 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd invested in 0.09% or 18,502 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & holds 0% or 3,192 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 25,363 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management reported 20,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group owns 1.56 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $4.04 EPS, up 25.08% or $0.81 from last year’s $3.23 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.06B for 5.65 P/E if the $4.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 251.30% EPS growth.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,554 shares to 71,654 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 5,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.