As Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Rose, Private Bank & Trust Co Lifted Stake; Bank Of Hawaii Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Upped by $1.17 Million as Share Value Rose

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 10,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,608 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 14,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 1.50M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability reported 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). James Invest Research Inc owns 0.84% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 116,509 shares. Kings Point Capital holds 93,633 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Eagle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 189,554 shares. Hm Cap Limited Company owns 2,731 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.21% or 75,898 shares. Pennsylvania Tru invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pictet National Bank & Trust Tru Limited accumulated 44,205 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru has 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 106,976 shares. Page Arthur B owns 19,683 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 23,344 shares. Harvey Management Inc has 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,500 shares. Pentwater Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.76M shares. 97,719 were accumulated by Martin Inv Management Ltd Llc. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Company has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) by 8,500 shares to 75,624 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 3,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,120 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,417 shares to 12,267 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,084 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).