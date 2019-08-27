As Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Rose, Fort LP Lowered Position by $3.17 Million; Chevron (CVX) Holder Roosevelt Investment Group Upped Holding by $2.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 16,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 78,366 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65M, up from 61,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 431,423 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 43,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 30,423 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, down from 73,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $76.27. About 53,500 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corp holds 0.47% or 14,130 shares in its portfolio. Argent Cap invested 0.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Merian Glob (Uk) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Trust Of Vermont reported 1.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jennison Associate Llc accumulated 1.35M shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 22,583 shares. Bragg Advsr accumulated 49,714 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Gruss Com Incorporated owns 4,000 shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 24,858 shares. First Bankshares Sioux Falls holds 3.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,963 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc accumulated 164,930 shares. The Michigan-based White Pine Inv has invested 2.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cibc Ww Markets Inc accumulated 234,292 shares. Boston Prtn has 1.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,034 shares to 165,180 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 17,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,241 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Company holds 19,350 shares. 121,018 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability holds 306,493 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Agf Invs America Inc holds 0.89% or 34,231 shares. 5 were accumulated by Trustmark Bancorp Department. Gateway Advisers Llc has invested 0.15% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Korea Investment Corp owns 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 15,300 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 29,997 shares. Loews reported 3,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smart Portfolios Limited Com accumulated 211 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Madison Invest Holdings, Wisconsin-based fund reported 368,412 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 0.03% or 210,069 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock holds 0.13% or 9,805 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Company reported 84 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp accumulated 829,627 shares or 0.81% of the stock.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8,070 shares to 34,312 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.79 million for 14.67 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.