As Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Rose, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lifted Stake by $5.94 Million; Highvista Strategies Decreased Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $4.27 Million

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 73,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265.16 million, up from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.78. About 1.23M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 61.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 18,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 11,590 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, down from 29,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.46B market cap company. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 6.98 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $62.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 258,106 shares to 244,761 shares, valued at $26.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 97,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).