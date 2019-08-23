As Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Price Rose, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Increased Position by $16.76 Million; As Lyon William Homes (WLH) Stock Price Rose, Second Curve Capital Has Decreased Stake

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 527,604 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 702,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $690.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 208,393 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 232,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 891,936 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.10 million, up from 659,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 965,803 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34,218 shares to 36,500 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 474,323 shares to 889,184 shares, valued at $65.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc by 23,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,393 shares, and cut its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile holds 1,506 shares. First Personal Fincl reported 523 shares stake. Asset Management One Limited holds 122,764 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership reported 0.22% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 222,732 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 79,063 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo has invested 0.08% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Paloma Prtn Mngmt has 20,463 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Llc has 53,574 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 104,854 shares stake. Horan Capital Ltd Company stated it has 295 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.24% or 391,859 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 593,502 shares. 43,434 were accumulated by State Bank Of Nova Scotia.

