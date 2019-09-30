As Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Cut Its Position; Texas Permanent School Fund Holding in Berkley W R (WRB) Has Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 32,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 98,180 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47M, up from 65,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 307,240 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 53.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 4,290 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $351,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 710,362 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omnicom Is Undervalued And Offers An Opportunity For Dividend Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omnicom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Omnicom Is More Attractive Than WPP – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.77 million for 15.10 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Strum & Towne Incorporated holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 42,344 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% or 66,217 shares. Whitnell holds 0.87% or 28,235 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 80,252 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Piedmont Advisors Inc stated it has 11,843 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.41% or 12,612 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset holds 0.21% or 265,138 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Company invested in 27,909 shares or 0.09% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 18,334 shares. Clark Estates Inc stated it has 44,600 shares. Pggm Invests, a Netherlands-based fund reported 775,177 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Lc reported 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,055 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,121 shares to 335,364 shares, valued at $58.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,863 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).