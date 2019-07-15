As Omnicom Group (OMC) Shares Rose, Voloridge Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.85 Million; Bio Techne (TECH) Shareholder Commerce Bank Cut Its Holding

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 55.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,660 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $925,000, down from 10,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $210.56. About 102,151 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 25,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,992 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, down from 138,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.89 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.6 per share. OMC’s profit will be $352.27M for 13.12 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.75% EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 82,103 shares to 88,064 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 70,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc accumulated 0.06% or 866,994 shares. Van Strum And Towne Inc reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Covington has 0.09% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 19,236 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg invested in 49,232 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.14% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 1.53 million shares. 5,175 are owned by Verity Asset. Qci Asset Management Ny has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 34,549 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 34,447 shares. Boston Inc owns 46,539 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk holds 192,067 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 5,768 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Donaldson Capital Management Limited invested in 0.02% or 3,425 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Lp stated it has 1.51M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.03% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 36,201 shares.

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.1 per share. TECH’s profit will be $45.82 million for 43.50 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.08% EPS growth.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,330 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 44,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.