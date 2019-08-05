As Omnicom Group (OMC) Shares Rose, Private Bank & Trust Co Increased Its Position; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Upped Tootsie Roll Inds (TR) Stake by $3.44 Million

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 1.48M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (TR) by 386.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 92,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 116,990 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 24,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 82,103 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc owns 31,300 shares. Eagle Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Rampart Invest Co Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.13% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Comerica Fincl Bank owns 43,378 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of America Corp De invested in 1.07 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Hsbc Holdings Plc has 0.06% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Coho Limited owns 2.00 million shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Artisan Prtn Partnership holds 1.51M shares. 1,050 are held by Peddock Cap Llc. Moreover, Convergence Partners Ltd Liability Company has 0.67% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Natl Pension Serv reported 284,909 shares. Blackrock holds 0.05% or 16.31M shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 309,903 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,417 shares to 12,267 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,379 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 2,373 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Co stated it has 24,570 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,197 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 235,906 shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 27 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 123,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gruss And Co has 0.74% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 19,035 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 549,935 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 14,759 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Swiss Retail Bank owns 32,554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 12,938 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 57,420 shares to 590,552 shares, valued at $98.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 37,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).