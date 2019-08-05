As Omnicom Group (OMC) Shares Rose, Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Lowered Holding by $11.16 Million; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Shareholder Bartlett & Co Has Upped Its Holding by $1.27 Million

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 8,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 177,912 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.22M, up from 169,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $160.38. About 317,958 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.76 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 641,382 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC also sold $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Tuesday, February 12.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 12,097 shares to 795,029 shares, valued at $63.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,011 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Lp invested 0.47% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Macquarie Limited reported 3,997 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 32,628 shares. reported 45 shares. Champlain Invest Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.97% or 728,725 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 852,120 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Chatham Capital Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Gamco Et Al reported 6,900 shares. Carderock Management holds 1.61% or 25,850 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Co holds 1,812 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Motco holds 36 shares. The Illinois-based First Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Snow Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 44,190 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 122 shares.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 135,400 shares to 972,030 shares, valued at $104.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 942,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $285.23 million for 14.70 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline holds 30,785 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Chatham Capital Group Inc stated it has 31,895 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Hills Comml Bank owns 0.07% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 3,319 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com reported 6,644 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Inc owns 61,030 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,000 were accumulated by Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability. Bridges Investment holds 16,359 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Axa has 0.06% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 79,063 shares stake. Grandfield Dodd accumulated 7,111 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mufg Americas reported 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 40,136 shares. Dean Associates Limited Liability Company reported 37,453 shares stake.