As Omnicom Group (OMC) Share Value Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Upped International Business Machine (IBM) Stake by $2.61 Million as Market Value Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.79M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 3.53 million shares traded or 96.30% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 3814.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 19,573 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 26,395 shares to 408,126 shares, valued at $15.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,342 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

