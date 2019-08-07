As Omnicom Group (OMC) Share Price Rose, Conning Has Increased Its Position; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stock Value Rose, Meritage Group LP Upped Its Position

Conning Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 6,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 576,334 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 569,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 125,080 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 8,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 2.72 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307.48M, up from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $130.03. About 633,782 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 61,395 shares to 935,956 shares, valued at $197.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 154,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 884,468 shares. Fidelity Natl Fincl owns 340,041 shares. Serv Automobile Association reported 271,136 shares. Montag A Assoc Inc owns 7,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 545,122 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. National Pension Serv reported 374,016 shares. M&T Bank accumulated 0.03% or 58,415 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 213,198 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.93% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 154,428 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 7,227 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr reported 0.55% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bailard Incorporated reported 2,060 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W invested in 3,100 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 19,694 are owned by Moors And Cabot Incorporated.

