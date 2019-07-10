As Omnicom Group (OMC) Share Price Rose, Clark Estates Trimmed Its Position; Oz Management LP Cut Its Overstock Com Del (Put) (OSTK) Position by $939,200

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 57,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,600 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 109,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $83.74. About 244,551 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (OSTK) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 58,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, down from 256,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $626.77M market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 4.61 million shares traded or 46.48% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 06/03/2018 Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) on Behalf of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – tZERO and BOX Digital Markets Announce Joint Venture to Launch lndustry’s First Security Token Exchange; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Rev $456.3M; 03/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 14/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Overstock.com, Inc. Securities; 14/05/2018 – tZERO Announces Addition of Bruce Fenton to tZERO Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Overstock Names Gregory Iverson CFO, Replacing Robert Hughes — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK 4Q GROSS MARGIN +18.8%; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 14/05/2018 – Overstock: tZero Offering Extended Due to Significant Interest as a Result of Asia Roadshow

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 898,507 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $32.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.6 per share. OMC’s profit will be $352.19M for 13.08 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co (Put) by 65,700 shares to 86,700 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 313,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.