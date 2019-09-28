As Omnicom Group (OMC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cwm Has Increased Its Holding; As Live Nation (LYV) Market Valuation Rose, Penn Capital Management Co Lifted Holding by $1.59 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Inc (LYV) by 173.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 24,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 37,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 2.16 million shares traded or 101.83% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 20/04/2018 – Popcast: Pop’s Category Killers, From Live Nation to Spotify, Under the Microscope; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION – 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 24/04/2018 – MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 32786.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 47,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 48,015 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94 million, up from 146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.78. About 1.23 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welbilt Inc by 175,360 shares to 259,702 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schneider National Inc by 144,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,568 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

