As Omnicom Group (OMC) Market Value Rose, Hussman Strategic Advisors Upped by $810,000 Its Position; Atwood & Palmer Has Boosted Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 1.50M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 18387.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 47,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 47,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, up from 257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.23M shares traded or 33.75% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim Company holds 3,162 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 67,436 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Scotia Inc invested in 0.01% or 8,055 shares. Security holds 21,342 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Madison accumulated 0.55% or 378,661 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 1.73M shares. Carroll Assoc Inc holds 47 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.07% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Blume Cap Mngmt holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 361,869 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Donaldson Lc holds 0.03% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. Investment House Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $357.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5,500 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,714 shares to 174,406 shares, valued at $23.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,214 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Limited holds 0.07% or 30,881 shares in its portfolio. Voya Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lifeplan stated it has 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Thomasville Retail Bank has 14,775 shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt owns 8,025 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.02% or 20,172 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & Tru has invested 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Chatham Gp, a Georgia-based fund reported 28,854 shares. Moreover, Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan has 2.97% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Halsey Associate Ct owns 11,026 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 3,232 shares. Janney Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 2,085 shares. Legacy Private Trust Commerce has invested 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 54,832 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com owns 124,449 shares.