As Omnicom Group (OMC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $91.33 Million; Amgen Com (AMGN) Holding Maintained by Meyer Handelman Co

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 112,123 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65M, up from 109,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $204.09. About 1.20M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 5.61 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409.79 million, down from 6.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.68. About 501,123 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.76M for 14.94 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 288,007 shares to 717,245 shares, valued at $118.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unsp Adr.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 11,000 shares to 17,407 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,774 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

